Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €47.00 Price Target

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($49.47) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.16) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €55.00 ($57.89) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($47.37) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($47.37) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($43.16) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €46.00 ($48.42).

ETR:DUE opened at €24.86 ($26.17) on Wednesday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €23.26 ($24.48) and a 1-year high of €44.08 ($46.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €27.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of €34.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 21.43.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

