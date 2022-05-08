Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HE. Guggenheim raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.75.

NYSE:HE opened at $41.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.43. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $770.27 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 11.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,166,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,418,000 after purchasing an additional 412,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,161,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,196,000 after acquiring an additional 105,153 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $98,569,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,051,000 after acquiring an additional 171,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,811,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,164,000 after acquiring an additional 80,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

