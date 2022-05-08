HC Wainwright Downgrades Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) to Neutral

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amarin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Amarin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 2.08. Amarin has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.97.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.21 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. Amarin’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amarin by 977.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 35.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

