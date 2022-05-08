Head-To-Head Comparison: Astra Space (ASTR) versus Its Rivals

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Astra Space to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Astra Space alerts:

This table compares Astra Space and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Astra Space N/A -$257.78 million -2.92 Astra Space Competitors $3.48 billion $133.20 million 20.80

Astra Space’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Astra Space. Astra Space is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Astra Space and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astra Space 1 0 1 0 2.00 Astra Space Competitors 197 1024 1719 44 2.54

Astra Space currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.81%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 32.24%. Given Astra Space’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Astra Space is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.2% of Astra Space shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 36.6% of Astra Space shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Astra Space has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astra Space’s peers have a beta of 3.34, suggesting that their average share price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Astra Space and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astra Space N/A -44.55% -37.55% Astra Space Competitors -1,925.11% -96.35% -5.75%

Summary

Astra Space peers beat Astra Space on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Astra Space Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astra Space, Inc. designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.