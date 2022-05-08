Head to Head Comparison: Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) versus Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF)

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Douglas Emmett and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Emmett 0 0 5 0 3.00 Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust 0 5 3 0 2.38

Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus target price of $39.60, suggesting a potential upside of 35.52%. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $28.31, suggesting a potential upside of 53.62%. Given Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Douglas Emmett.

Profitability

This table compares Douglas Emmett and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Emmett 9.09% 1.97% 0.84% Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Douglas Emmett and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Emmett $786.87 million 6.53 $65.27 million $0.44 66.41 Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Douglas Emmett has higher revenue and earnings than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.7% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Douglas Emmett beats Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile (Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

