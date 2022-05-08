Head to Head Contrast: Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNVD) & KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE)

Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNVD – Get Rating) and KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Superior Energy Services and KLX Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Energy Services -48.56% -73.42% -7.25% KLX Energy Services -25.93% N/A -31.42%

This table compares Superior Energy Services and KLX Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Energy Services $2.13 billion 0.00 -$858.11 million ($9.00) N/A KLX Energy Services $465.60 million 0.12 -$105.60 million ($13.27) -0.38

KLX Energy Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Superior Energy Services. KLX Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Superior Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Superior Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of KLX Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Superior Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of KLX Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Superior Energy Services and KLX Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A KLX Energy Services 0 2 0 0 2.00

KLX Energy Services has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.00%.

Risk and Volatility

Superior Energy Services has a beta of 2.75, meaning that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLX Energy Services has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KLX Energy Services beats Superior Energy Services on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Superior Energy Services (Get Rating)

Superior Energy Services, Inc. engages in the provision of oilfield services and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Drilling Products & Services, Onshore Completion & Workover Services, Production Services and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment provides downhole drilling tools and surface rentals. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers pressure pumping, fluid management and workover services. The Production Services segment gives intervention services. The Technical Solutions segment involves in the products and services that address customer-specific needs with applications, which typically require engineering, manufacturing or project planning. The company was founded by Terence E. Hall in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About KLX Energy Services (Get Rating)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals. The company also offers coiled tubing and nitrogen services; pressure control products and services; wellhead and hydraulic fracturing rental products and services; flowback and testing services; and wireline services. In addition, it offers toe sleeves; wet shoe cementing bypass subs; composite plugs; dissolvable plugs; liner hangers; stage cementing tools, inflatables, float and casing equipment; retrievable completion tools; cementing products and services; thru-tubing technologies and services; rig assist snubbing services; and acidizing and pressure pumping services. Further, the company provides production services comprising maintenance-related intervention services; production blow out presenters; mechanical wireline services; slick line services; hydro-testing services; premium tubulars; and other specialized production tools. It also provides intervention services consisting of technicians and equipment that are focused on providing customers engineered solutions to downhole complications. The company offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

