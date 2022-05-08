High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.66

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.66 and traded as high as C$1.78. High Arctic Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.75, with a volume of 21,994 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$85.28 million and a PE ratio of -4.59.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$23.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$24.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 30th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:HWO)

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; hydraulic workover units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; rig assist snubbing unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and power tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

