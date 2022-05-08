HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 38,035 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 671,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,035 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $120,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of VBR stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.24. 1,149,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,573. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.28. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $160.92 and a 52-week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

