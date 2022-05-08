HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 153,070 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,070 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $142,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $8,865,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,238,000 after acquiring an additional 566,395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,023,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,340. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $244.08 and a one year high of $292.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

