Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Hims & Hers Health to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Hims & Hers Health has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.79 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 24.28% and a negative net margin of 39.60%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect Hims & Hers Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $818.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.38. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $15.55.

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $108,115.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,198.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,380 shares of company stock valued at $602,173. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1,309.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,046,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after buying an additional 971,920 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,759,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 217.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 535,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 366,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 981,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 174,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,315,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,167,000 after acquiring an additional 163,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.89.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

