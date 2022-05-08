Hochschild Mining’s (HOC) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.06) price objective on the stock.

HOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.00) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.50) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.50) to GBX 210 ($2.62) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hochschild Mining has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 182.83 ($2.28).

Shares of LON:HOC opened at GBX 109.40 ($1.37) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.15, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £562.18 million and a PE ratio of 9.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 128.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 127.92. Hochschild Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 68.25 ($0.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 205 ($2.56).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This is an increase from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. Hochschild Mining’s payout ratio is 0.38%.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru.

