Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Rating) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.14 and last traded at $41.49. 142,189 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 72,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.58.

Separately, Citigroup cut Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.71 and its 200 day moving average is $53.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4853 per share. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

