Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

HBNC opened at $17.65 on Thursday. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $768.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.08.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 34.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In related news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $238,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 134.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 66,297 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 96.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 12,883 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.