Horizon Technology Finance Co. (HRZN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 15th

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.

Horizon Technology Finance has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years. Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 83.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.3%.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average is $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $300.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 41.45% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRZN. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $702,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 36.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

About Horizon Technology Finance (Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.