Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF (TSE:HXQ) Trading Down 1%

Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF (TSE:HXQ – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$45.78 and last traded at C$46.28. 25,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 30,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$46.77.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$53.56.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.