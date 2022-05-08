Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Sells £850,637.52 in Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) insider Andrew Livingston sold 119,304 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($8.91), for a total transaction of £850,637.52 ($1,062,632.75).

Andrew Livingston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Andrew Livingston bought 3,030 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.24) per share, with a total value of £24,846 ($31,038.10).

Shares of LON:HWDN opened at GBX 668.20 ($8.35) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 771.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 832.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 659.80 ($8.24) and a one year high of GBX 985.80 ($12.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.90 billion and a PE ratio of 12.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.20 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. This represents a yield of 2.07%. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is 0.25%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,095 ($13.68) to GBX 941 ($11.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 941 ($11.76) to GBX 940 ($11.74) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,065 ($13.30) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.49) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 969.33 ($12.11).

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

