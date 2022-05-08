HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Position Lessened by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,059,696 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 268,148 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in HP were worth $115,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 117.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 8.4% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 8.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 715,919 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $19,587,000 after acquiring an additional 56,769 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 108.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 41.2% during the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 22,662 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,110,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,814,617. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.07. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $164,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,479.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,951 shares of company stock worth $4,705,657. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

