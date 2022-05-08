HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-2.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.722-1.728 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.HubSpot also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.42-0.44 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $667.08.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $356.38 on Friday. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $325.97 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $574.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.13 and a beta of 1.70.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $393,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,842,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,758. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

