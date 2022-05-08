Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.95

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.95 and last traded at $22.04, with a volume of 32580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.53.

HPP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.05.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average is $25.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -833.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 175,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,326,000 after acquiring an additional 652,483 shares during the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $3,041,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.