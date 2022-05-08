Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($58.95) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($60.11) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($67.37) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($63.16) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.16) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.20 ($67.58) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday.

BOSS stock opened at €50.20 ($52.84) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €37.71 ($39.69) and a 52-week high of €59.98 ($63.14). The company has a 50-day moving average of €51.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of €53.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

