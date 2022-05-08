Human Investing LLC Has $11.72 Million Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Human Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises 2.8% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,888,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,679,000 after buying an additional 340,067 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,293,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,999,000 after buying an additional 11,677 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,489,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,269,000 after buying an additional 62,321 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,160,000 after buying an additional 51,640 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,163,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,794,000 after buying an additional 45,460 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.70. The company had a trading volume of 264,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,301. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.50. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $107.11.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

