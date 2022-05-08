Human Investing LLC Has $2.99 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Human Investing LLC lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 0.7% of Human Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.04. The company had a trading volume of 19,891,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,052,764. The company has a market cap of $276.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.07 and a 200-day moving average of $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

