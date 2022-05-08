Human Investing LLC Sells 159 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Human Investing LLC cut its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 261,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $679,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYB stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.22. 1,828,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,793. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.97. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.48. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.44.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

