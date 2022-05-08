Human Investing LLC Sells 262 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Human Investing LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $59,389,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $55,866,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,907,000 after buying an additional 1,005,219 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,214,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,786,000 after buying an additional 622,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,568,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,185,000 after buying an additional 528,422 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HRL traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,530,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,922. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.09. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.03.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $802,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $257,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,513.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,842. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

