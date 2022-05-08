Human Investing LLC Trims Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Human Investing LLC cut its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,941 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $100,479,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $105,882,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $59,177,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,721,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,035,881 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $117,033,000 after buying an additional 441,127 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.62. 1,479,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,680. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.83. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.01. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $29,410,798.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,072,297 shares of company stock valued at $223,573,799. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.04.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

