Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.39 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) will announce $23.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Humana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.15 billion and the highest is $23.94 billion. Humana reported sales of $20.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year sales of $93.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $92.32 billion to $95.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $101.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $99.59 billion to $103.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.67 earnings per share.

HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $491.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.28.

In other news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $1,540,797.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,031.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,254,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,220,447,000 after purchasing an additional 693,945 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Humana by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,515,867,000 after purchasing an additional 626,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Humana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,726,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,660,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Humana by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,796,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Humana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,151,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,462,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $430.66. 784,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $441.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $435.01. The company has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. Humana has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $475.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

