HYCON Market Capitalization Achieves $388,018.19 (HYC)

HYCON (HYC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 8th. During the last seven days, HYCON has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. HYCON has a market capitalization of $388,018.19 and $37,976.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HYCON alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001367 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00044554 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000051 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HYCON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HYCON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.