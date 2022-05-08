Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) PT Raised to C$35.00

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HRNNF. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hydro One from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.14.

HRNNF opened at $27.08 on Friday. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.48.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

