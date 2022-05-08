i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Sees Large Volume Increase

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 17,315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 128,700 shares.The stock last traded at $26.42 and had previously closed at $26.92.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IIIV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.16.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. 65.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIIV)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

