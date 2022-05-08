i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 17,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 128,700 shares.The stock last traded at $26.42 and had previously closed at $26.92.

IIIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average is $24.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. 65.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIIV)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.