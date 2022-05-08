Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.93 EPS

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.93, Briefing.com reports. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Icahn Enterprises’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

IEP traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.62. The company had a trading volume of 647,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,446. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.21. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 0.78. Icahn Enterprises has a 1 year low of $48.93 and a 1 year high of $61.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.65%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -459.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Icahn Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

