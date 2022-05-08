ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ICFI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ICF International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Get ICF International alerts:

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $98.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.70. ICF International has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $108.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.67.

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.25. ICF International had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the first quarter worth about $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the third quarter worth about $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ICF International by 582.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICF International (Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.