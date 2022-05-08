IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.85-$5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99.

A number of research firms recently commented on IDA. StockNews.com began coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded IDACORP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.67.

IDACORP stock opened at $107.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.87. IDACORP has a 52 week low of $95.26 and a 52 week high of $118.92.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 9.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IDACORP will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 396,457 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,923,000 after purchasing an additional 13,661 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 622.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 140,710 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 121,243 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in IDACORP by 249.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,237 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,604,000 after acquiring an additional 79,387 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in IDACORP by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,576 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 37,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in IDACORP by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

