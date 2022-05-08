Idle (IDLE) Price Reaches $0.85 on Major Exchanges

Idle (IDLE) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 8th. Idle has a total market cap of $3.93 million and $33,992.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00002490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Idle has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 2,652,949.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.66 or 0.00370520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.41 or 0.00188419 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $189.43 or 0.00554145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00039057 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,648.17 or 1.92042315 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,616,790 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Buying and Selling Idle

