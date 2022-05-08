Ilika (LON:IKA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $105.00

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 109 ($1.36), with a volume of 92489 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.60 ($1.38).

Several research firms have weighed in on IKA. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.06) target price on shares of Ilika in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.25) target price on shares of Ilika in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 115.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 134.57. The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £164.72 million and a P/E ratio of -29.17.

In other news, insider Graeme Purdy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.77), for a total value of £21,300 ($26,608.37). Also, insider Stephen John Boydell sold 112,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.34), for a total value of £119,859.26 ($149,730.49). Insiders have sold 388,222 shares of company stock valued at $42,864,366 over the last 90 days.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities, consumer electronics, and medical sectors.

