Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $1.22 on July 14th

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.22 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%.

Illinois Tool Works has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 51 years. Illinois Tool Works has a payout ratio of 49.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to earn $10.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $209.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.79 and a 200 day moving average of $224.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $195.25 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 7,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.64.

About Illinois Tool Works (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

