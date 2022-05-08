Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina updated its FY22 guidance to $4.00-4.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $42.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.05. 3,550,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,241. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina has a 1 year low of $239.03 and a 1 year high of $526.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.84. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,697.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total transaction of $110,447.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,065.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,860 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ILMN. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.77.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

