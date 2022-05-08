Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) to announce $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Incyte’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.51. Incyte posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $4.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Incyte.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $733.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.54 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. Incyte’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. SVB Leerink lowered Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.92.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 292,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.74 per share, with a total value of $19,845,923.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $3,672,975.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,912,000 after acquiring an additional 924,880 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,657,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,222,667,000 after acquiring an additional 181,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,347,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,122,000 after purchasing an additional 388,337 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,590,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,960,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,546,000 after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INCY traded down $2.08 on Tuesday, reaching $75.20. 1,145,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.13. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $88.26.

About Incyte (Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Incyte (INCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.