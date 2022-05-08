Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.20.

Shares of ILPT opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average of $22.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 91.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Get Rating)

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

