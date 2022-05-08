Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($47.37) to €30.00 ($31.58) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €5.70 ($6.00) to €5.55 ($5.84) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €48.20 ($50.74) to €48.40 ($50.95) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.99.

Shares of IFNNY opened at $28.76 on Thursday. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $49.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.2134 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Infineon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.07%.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

