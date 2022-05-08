Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Insight Enterprises updated its FY22 guidance to $7.95-$8.15 EPS.

NSIT traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.02. 251,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,758. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $88.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.02.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $518,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.81 per share, with a total value of $3,334,837.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 180,052 shares of company stock valued at $18,089,339. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $602,000.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

