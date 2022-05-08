Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Insight Enterprises updated its FY22 guidance to $7.95-$8.15 EPS.

Insight Enterprises stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.02. The stock had a trading volume of 251,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,758. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $88.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $518,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.81 per share, with a total value of $3,334,837.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 180,052 shares of company stock worth $18,089,339 in the last ninety days. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 37,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter.

NSIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

