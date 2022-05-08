Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,937,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $1,231,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,224 shares of company stock worth $11,688,307. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.20.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $99.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $98.67 and a one year high of $139.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

