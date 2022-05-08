Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $99.81 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $98.67 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.20.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 10,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $1,231,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total transaction of $1,413,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,229 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,743.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,224 shares of company stock worth $11,688,307 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

