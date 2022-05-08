Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 204.3% in the 4th quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $224.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.22. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.07 and a 12 month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

