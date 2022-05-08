Inverse Finance (INV) Trading Down 22.3% Over Last Week

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. During the last seven days, Inverse Finance has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. Inverse Finance has a total market cap of $15.16 million and $2.18 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Inverse Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $161.77 or 0.00465357 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Inverse Finance alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.65 or 0.00243523 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00009580 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004042 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000603 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00015656 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000598 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Inverse Finance Profile

INV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

Inverse Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Inverse Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Inverse Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Inverse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Inverse Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.