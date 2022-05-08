Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,226 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 285,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 57,116 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 762.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 878,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after buying an additional 776,582 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,361,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,463,000 after buying an additional 50,784 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $675,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,350,000.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average is $14.07. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

