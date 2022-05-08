Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.5% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $21,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 1,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $3.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $309.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,572,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,463,800. The company has a fifty day moving average of $340.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.23. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $305.11 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

