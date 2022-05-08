Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp trimmed its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,367,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,877,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 126,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,383,000 after buying an additional 49,179 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $1,910,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 771,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,524,000 after buying an additional 30,313 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $53.74. 177,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,387. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $58.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.52.

