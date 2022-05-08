Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXMG) Shares Down 3.4%

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXMG – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $81.70 and last traded at $82.48. Approximately 67,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 152,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.35.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.60.

